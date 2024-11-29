News & Insights

DL Holdings Completes Strategic Acquisition and Loan Guarantee

November 29, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has completed a key transaction, acquiring a 62.5% indirect ownership in a target company, which will now be included in its financial results. This move includes a corporate guarantee and mortgage to support the purchase of a property, with the loan facility amounting to JPY132.3 million. The transaction reflects strategic financial maneuvers as DL Holdings strengthens its portfolio.

