DL Holdings Appoints New Auditor with Shareholder Approval

DL Holdings Group Limited successfully passed a resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting on October 23, 2024, approving the appointment of BDO Limited as the company’s new auditor. The resolution saw unanimous support, highlighting shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and future financial strategies. This development is likely to pique the interest of investors monitoring corporate governance and auditing practices in listed companies.

