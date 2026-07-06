DKSH Signs Distribution And Promotion Agreement With Eli Lilly And Co In Hong Kong, Macau

(RTTNews) - DKSH Holding AG (DKSH.SW, DKSH), a Swiss market expansion services provider, on Monday has entered into a distribution and promotion agreement with Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) to sell, promote and distribute Lilly's pharmaceutical products in Hong Kong and Macau.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement expands the companies' existing collaboration in Singapore and Vietnam.

Under the deal, the company will hold the rights to commercialize Lilly's current pharmaceutical portfolio in the two markets.

The company said the partnership will leverage its commercial, medical affairs and distribution capabilities to support patient access to Lilly's medicines in Hong Kong and Macau.

The patient support programs and engagement with healthcare professionals will continue under the partnership.

On Friday, DKSH Holding closed trading 1.10% higher at CHF 64.50 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

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