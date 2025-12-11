Markets

DKSH Performance Materials Expands In New Zealand And Australia By Acquiring Invita

December 11, 2025 — 01:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - DKSH Management AG said, through the acquisition of Invita and Invita Australia, DKSH Performance Materials has secured a well-established business with more than 35 years of experience as a trusted specialty ingredients distributor in Australia and New Zealand. Invita's product portfolio largely consist of advanced ingredients for nutrition and nutraceuticals, beverages and dairy, confectionery and bakery, processed foods, and pet foods. The closing of the transaction is expected in December 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026.

Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly stated: "We are excited about the acquisition of Invita, whose product offering presents excellent opportunities for further expansion in New Zealand and Australia."

