DKS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) or Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tractor Supply has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that DKS has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DKS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.37, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 21.95. We also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.32.

Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 5.25. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 11.66.

These metrics, and several others, help DKS earn a Value grade of A, while TSCO has been given a Value grade of C.

DKS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DKS is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

