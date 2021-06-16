DKS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Dick's Sporting Goods and Tractor Supply are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This means that DKS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DKS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.54, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 24.44. We also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71.

Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 3.27. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 11.18.

Based on these metrics and many more, DKS holds a Value grade of B, while TSCO has a Value grade of D.

DKS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TSCO, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DKS is the superior option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.