DKS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) or Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both Dick's Sporting Goods and Tractor Supply have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DKS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.63, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 20.57. We also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01.

Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 4.01. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 11.29.

These metrics, and several others, help DKS earn a Value grade of A, while TSCO has been given a Value grade of C.

Both DKS and TSCO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DKS is the superior value option right now.



