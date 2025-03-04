DKS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tractor Supply has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that DKS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

DKS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.50, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 25.32. We also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.80.

Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 5.70. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 12.91.

Based on these metrics and many more, DKS holds a Value grade of B, while TSCO has a Value grade of C.

DKS stands above TSCO thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DKS is the superior value option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.