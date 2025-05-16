DKS Stock Slides More Than 14% Despite Upbeat Q1 Preliminary Results

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS has announced select preliminary results for first-quarter fiscal 2025. For the same quarter, management expects a comparable sales increase of 4.5%, higher than our model prediction of 2.1% growth. DKS envisions earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 and adjusted EPS of $3.37. Adjusted EPS view is higher than $3.30 earned in the year-earlier quarter and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21.



DICK'S Sporting is enhancing service levels at all its digital and store experiences to cater well to the athletes’ needs. It is making bold strides in digital transformation, with GameChanger and the Dick’s Media Network as two key revenue drivers. DKS’ store-expansion efforts also look encouraging.



The company is benefiting from the robust execution of its strategic efforts, brand strength and solid market share. DKS is emphasizing the omnichannel experience to drive solid athlete engagement. Management remains optimistic about the solid start to the year, with sustainable growth.



Management further cited that strength in DKS’ business allowed it to acquire athletic shoes and apparel retailer Foot Locker FL, which highlights a key strategic milestone for DICK'S Sporting in creating an important value for athletes and other stakeholders.



While FL investors seem cheerful, DKS investors are less sanguine about this strategic move as they are uncertain whether FL’s business will strongly complement the latter’s business and leadership. Shares of this sporting goods retailer plunged more than 14% yesterday, following the merger announcement. Over the past three months, DKS’ shares have fallen 24.5% compared with the industry’s 4.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s Find Out More About DKS

DKS and Foot Locker have announced a definitive merger agreement, which states that the former will buy the latter for an equity value of almost $2.4 billion. This transaction is likely to be accretive to DKS’ earnings per share in the first fiscal year post-close and produce $100-$125 million in cost synergies in the medium term via procurement and direct sourcing efficiencies.



Through this deal, DKS will boost its international foothold as well. Foot Locker is likely to operate as a standalone business within its portfolio. The combined company looks to offer strategic and financial benefits, including a global platform in the booming sports retail industry. (Read More: DICK'S Sporting Inks an Agreement to Buy Foot Locker: What to Know?)



Overall, DKS is focused on boosting omnichannel athlete experience and a differentiated product assortment. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company remains on track with business optimization to streamline its cost structure. Regarding its digital moves, GameChanger allows it to connect to athletes beyond the traditional shopping experience, whereas Dick’s Media Network is a new retail media platform that uses DKS’ growing Scorecard loyalty program and database. Both platforms look to offer digital growth to the company.

