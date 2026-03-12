DKS Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS posted robust fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both sales and earnings increased from the prior-year figures.



The company delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter, supported by healthy comparable sales growth and strong demand during the holiday season. The core DICK’S business continued to benefit from growth in both customer transactions and average spending per purchase, reflecting resilient consumer interest in sporting goods and athletic apparel. Sales increased significantly from the prior-year period, primarily driven by the inclusion of the recently acquired Foot Locker business, which expanded the company’s overall scale and market presence.



The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.05 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 per share and down from $3.62 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

DKS’ Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

Net sales of $6.23 billion increased 59.9% year over year and surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. The upside was driven by robust comps and healthy transaction growth. Consolidated comps for DICK'S Business grew 3.1% year over year, supported by higher traffic.

DKS Records Higher Margins & Expenses

Adjusted gross profit rose 46% year over year to $1.99 billion but lagged our estimate of $2 billion. Meanwhile, the gross margin contracted 310 bps.



The adjusted SG&A expense rate of 24.7% rose 10 bps year over year. Adjusted SG&A expenses, in dollar terms, grew almost 60.5% year over year to $1.56 billion and were higher than our estimate of $1.52 billion.

DKS’ Financial Health Snapshot

DICK’S Sporting ended fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.35 million and no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility. It had a total debt of $1.9 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026. Total inventory rose 47% year over year.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company repurchased 1.6 million shares under its share repurchase program for $342.1 million in fiscal 2025. It had $3.2 billion remaining under its authorization as of the same date. DKS also paid $5 million in fiscal 2025 for shares repurchased in the prior fiscal year.



On March 11, 2026, the company’s board of directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share for holders of its common and Class B common stock. The dividend will be distributed on April 10, 2026, to shareholders recorded as of the close of business on March 27, 2026. This marks a 3% increase from the prior quarterly dividend and represents an annual dividend of $5.00 per share.

Other Developments in DKS’ Release

In fiscal 2025, the company introduced 16 House of Sport locations and 15 DICK'S Field House locations.



The company completed its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Foot Locker on Sept. 8, 2025, following the merger agreement signed earlier that year. The transaction, valued at $2.5 billion, was primarily composed of share consideration, along with a cash component and the value of the company’s prior equity stake in Foot Locker.



Foot Locker’s results are now reflected in its performance from the acquisition date onward, excluding pro forma comparable sales. Following the close, the company assembled a world-class management team and began a comprehensive review of unproductive assets, including clearing excess inventory, closing underperforming stores and realigning the business for future growth. The acquisition of Foot Locker positions DKS to become a global leader in the sports retail industry. The company assembled a world-class management team and initiated a review of unproductive assets, which, along with merger and integration costs, are expected to result in future pre-tax charges of $500-$750 million. Of this amount, $235.5 million and $390 million were recorded during the 13-week and 52-week periods ended Jan. 31, 2026, respectively.

What to Expect From DKS in FY26?

DICK’S Sporting expects continued growth in fiscal 2026, supported by steady demand and strategic expansion initiatives. The company projects consolidated net sales in the range of $22.1- $22.4 billion for 2026. Consolidated operating income is expected to be between $1.71 billion and $1.83 billion, while non-GAAP operating income is projected in the range of $1.68-$1.81 billion.



DKS continues to envision earnings to be $13.70-$14.70 per share, with non-GAAP earnings per share expected to be between $13.50 and $14.50. For its core segment, the DICK’S business expects comparable sales growth in the range of 2-4%, with net sales projected between $14.5 billion and $14.7 billion and segment profit expected to reach $1.58-$1.66 billion, representing a margin of 11.0-11.2%. The Foot Locker business is projected to generate net sales of $7.6-$7.7 billion, with pro forma comparable sales growth of 1.0-3.0% and segment profit of $100-$150 million, reflecting a margin of 1.3-1.9%. The company also plans to invest approximately $1.7 billion in gross capital expenditures during the year to support store expansion and strategic initiatives.



The company’s shares have lost 7.7% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 0.6%.



