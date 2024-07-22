DKS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tractor Supply has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DKS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DKS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.41, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 25.98. We also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.50.

Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 6.43. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 13.63.

These metrics, and several others, help DKS earn a Value grade of A, while TSCO has been given a Value grade of C.

DKS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DKS is likely the superior value option right now.

