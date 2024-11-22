DKS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $205.58, changing hands as high as $211.12 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKS's low point in its 52 week range is $119.84 per share, with $239.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $209.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.