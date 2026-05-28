DKS Lifts Its Comps Outlook During Q1 Earnings Call on Core Strength

DICK’S Sporting Goods DKS used its first-quarter 2026earnings callto reinforce a familiar message: the core banner is still gaining share, and management believes that Foot Locker is now showing early proof that its turnaround plan is working.

That confidence showed up less in headline earnings, wherein adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 by 0.34%, than in guidance changes and management’s tone around demand, margins and store productivity. Notably, revenues of $5.17 billion beat the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion by 2%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

DKS Sees Strength Across Core Business

President and CEO Lauren Hobart said the DICK’S Sporting business posted 6% comps growth, driven by gains in both average ticket and transactions. She described the quarter as broad-based, with footwear, apparel and hardlines all contributing.

Hobart also stressed that demand remained healthy across income cohorts, adding that the company did not see customers trading down. In Q&A, she tied that resilience to product newness, technical innovation and a more elevated store experience.

That backdrop gave management room to raise the low end of the full-year comps guidance for the DICK’S Sporting business to 2.5-4% from 2-4% previously.

DICK’S Sporting Keeps Its Outlook Constructive but Measured

CFO Navdeep Gupta said that the outlook for full-year non-GAAP earnings per share stands at $13.50-$14.50, even after a higher projected tax rate reduced the annual outlook by $0.25.

The more notable shift was inside the guidance. DICK’S Sporting raised the low end of the comparable sales (comps) expectations for both the legacy business and Foot Locker, but left the upper ends unchanged, reflecting confidence in execution, alongside caution on the macro and geopolitical backdrop.

Hobart and Gupta both pointed to a year that remains back-half weighted for profit flow-through. The company expects the most pressure in the second quarter because of World Cup-related marketing, pre-opening expenses and other planned investments.

DKS Pushes Hard on the Foot Locker Reset

Executive chairman Ed Stack made Foot Locker theearnings calls most forward-looking theme. He said that the acquired business returned to positive pro-forma comps and profitability in the quarter, with 0.6% comp growth overall and a 1.4% rise in North America.

Management’s clearest proof point was the Fast Break remodel program. Stack said that the company expanded the concept to about 100 stores globally in the first quarter, and those locations produced double-digit comps and a better merchandise margin.

The company plans to reach 250 Fast Break stores by the back-to-school season, while lifting Foot Locker’s full-year pro-forma comps outlook to 1.5-3%.

DICK’S Sporting Defends Near-Term Margin Pressure

Quarterly results showed why investors pressed on margins. The consolidated non-GAAP operating margin fell to 7.3% from 11.4% a year ago, whereas the adjusted EPS declined 14% to $2.90 as the Foot Locker deal diluted the share count and shifted the mix.

Gupta said that the consolidated gross-margin decline was mainly a mix issue from Foot Locker. Within the DICK’S Sporting business, he said a roughly 35-basis-point gross-margin decline reflected fuel costs, the opening of a distribution center and mix pressure from trading cards.

Even so, management maintained that the full-year gross margin should still expand, helped by better product access, stronger pricing execution, higher-margin vertical brands, and growth in media network and GameChanger revenue streams.

DKS Q&A Centers on Proof, Not Promise

Analysts repeatedly tested whether the quarter’s strength was durable. A Morgan Stanley analyst asked whether the 6% DICK’S Sporting comps reflected temporary benefits, and Hobart answered that the performance was broad-based rather than one-time.

Questions on Foot Locker were more pointed. An Oppenheimer analyst pressed on what was driving better results before the new product fully arrives, and Stack said that cleaner presentation, sharper assortment edits and the return of apparel were already improving performance ahead of the back-to-school reset.

Goldman Sachs and Telsey analysts also focused on capital spending and Fast Break economics. Gupta said that the net capital expenditure is expected to be $1.4 billion, split roughly 70-30 between DICK’S Sporting and Foot Locker, with much of the Foot Locker spend tied to store investments.

DICK’S Sporting Leaves the Call in Expansion Mode

The closing tone of the call was notably assertive. Management framed sport as a multi-year demand tailwind and presented DICK’S Sporting as investing from a position of strength rather than reacting to a soft market.

That stance showed up across new House of Sport and Field House openings, supply-chain investment, GameChanger product expansion and the effort to reposition Foot Locker before the key back-to-school season.

The central takeaway from the call was not the marginal adjusted EPS miss. It was management’s conviction that the core business remains strong enough to fund investment, while Foot Locker moves from cleanup to operational recovery.

Zacks Signals for DKS

DICK’S Sporting currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of D and a VGM Score of B. A Rank #3 can still be held, and the score hierarchy still matters, with A and B grades viewed more favorably than lower grades. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In that context, DKS’s Growth Score of A and VGM Score of B point to solid growth characteristics and a favorable combined style profile, while the Value Score of C and the Momentum Score of D indicate a less compelling setup on valuation and timing. The Zacks Rank remains the primary signal, and it can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.