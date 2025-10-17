DKS to Hire Nearly 14,000 Seasonal Employees for 2025 Holidays

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. ( DKS ) has announced a major hiring initiative to onboard about 14,000 seasonal employees across its retail brands for the 2025 holiday season, marking a significant increase from last year’s seasonal recruitment. The company will launch its annual recruitment drive on Oct. 22, 2025, on the eighth “National Signing Day” event, which offers job seekers the chance to interview directly at participating stores.

The majority of hires, roughly 9,100 teammates, will support DICK'S Sporting Goods, House of Sport and Public Lands stores, while another 500 roles are planned for Going, Going, Gone! locations. Following its acquisition of Foot Locker, an additional 4,750 seasonal hires are expected across Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, WSS and Champs stores throughout North America.

The company’s holiday workforce expansion will support its expanded retail footprint, including plans to open 13 House of Sport stores, before the season begins. DICK’S emphasized that seasonal employees help ensure smooth operations and customer service during the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

The retailer continues to receive recognition for its workplace culture, earning a place on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list and maintaining Great Place to Work certification for five consecutive years. Seasonal employees will receive competitive pay and discounts on sports and outdoor gear.

In line with its work-life balance policy, all DICK’S and Foot Locker stores and distribution centers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2025, with online shopping available throughout the day and in-store operations resuming on Black Friday.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Growth Initiatives of DKS

The company has benefited from effective strategic initiatives, strong brand recognition and ongoing market share growth, resulting in a strong top-line performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Balanced performance across in-store and digital channels, supported by higher customer spending and demand in footwear, apparel, team sports and golf, reinforced its appeal among athletes and families.

For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates comparable sales growth of 2-3.5% year over year. Continued expansion through DICK’S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! stores are set to support sustained growth momentum.

Wrapping Up

The holiday season is a critical period for retailers, often driving a significant share of annual sales. It offers an opportunity to engage shoppers, enhance revenues and strengthen brand loyalty. DKS’ plan to hire a large seasonal workforce underscores its focus on delivering excellent customer experiences and ensuring smooth operations in the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth.

Stocks to Consider

Urban Outfitters ( URBN ), a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.5% from the year-ago figure. URBN delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.8% in the last four quarters.

Genesco Inc. ( GCO ) operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.4%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year EPS and sales indicates growth of 66% and 1.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures.

Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX ) engages in the provision of clothing and accessories in the United States, and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SFIX delivered an average earnings surprise of 24.8% in the last four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stitch Fix’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 69.7% from the year-ago figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.