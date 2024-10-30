News & Insights

DKS Co., Ltd. Sees Strong Turnaround in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

DKS Co., Ltd. (JP:4461) has released an update.

DKS Co., Ltd. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales surging by 21.3% to ¥35,431 million, and a return to profitability marked by an operating income of ¥2,474 million. The company’s equity ratio improved to 40.7%, reflecting a stronger financial position compared to the previous period. Investors may find the forecasted annual dividend increase to ¥90.00 per share noteworthy, signaling confidence in future earnings growth.

