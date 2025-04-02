$DKNG stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DKNG stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $130,891,306 of trading volume.

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DKNG:

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 2,031,386 shares for an estimated $81,952,010 .

. MATTHEW KALISH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,007,585 shares for an estimated $45,271,234 .

. JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 869,802 shares for an estimated $37,419,009 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 498,523 shares for an estimated $21,548,112 .

. ALAN WAYNE ELLINGSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 164,542 shares for an estimated $6,984,333 .

. JOCELYN MOORE sold 3,420 shares for an estimated $143,640

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DKNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DKNG in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

$DKNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKNG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DKNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $60.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $59.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 John DeCree from CBRE set a target price of $54.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $33.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Zachary Warring from CFRA set a target price of $46.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $53.0 on 11/08/2024

