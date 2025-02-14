$DKNG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DKNG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $810,654,741 of trading volume.

$DKNG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DKNG:

$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,552,631 shares for an estimated $61,096,647 .

. R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 228,496 shares for an estimated $9,765,919

JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,151 shares for an estimated $7,188,315.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $DKNG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.