$DKNG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DKNG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $810,654,741 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DKNG:
$DKNG Insider Trading Activity
$DKNG insiders have traded $DKNG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL LIBERMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,552,631 shares for an estimated $61,096,647.
- R STANTON DODGE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 228,496 shares for an estimated $9,765,919
- JASON ROBINS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,151 shares for an estimated $7,188,315.
$DKNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $DKNG stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,150,382 shares (+110.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,994,210
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 6,633,458 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,764,637
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,868,470 shares (+633.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,044,024
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,617,938 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $141,823,169
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,855,134 shares (+1593.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $111,921,252
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,227,588 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,321,449
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,146,186 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,838,119
