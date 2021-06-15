DKNG Stock: The ‘Dark’ Hindenburg Research Warning Dinging DraftKings Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is falling on Tuesday after the company was the target of a recent research note from short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The research note hitting DKNG stock today claims that the company has connections to the black market. The research firm goes as far as to say that the company uses its business to mask money laundering and black-market betting.

DraftKings went public last year through a three-way special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Diamond Acquisition and SBTech. According to Hindenburg Research, roughly half of SBTech’s revenue from 2020 came from “black or unregulated markets,” reports TheStreet.

Here’s a section of the Research note, as obtained from TheFly.com.

“We think DraftKings has systematically skirted the law and taken elaborate steps to obfuscate its black market operations. These violations appear to be continuing to this day, all while insiders aggressively cash out amidst the market froth.”

While there are concerns about the report, some analysts aren’t seeing it as a major blow. Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken believes that even if SBTech’s revenue weren’t there to add to DraftKings’ own, the company would be fine. He says the acquisition of SBTech had more to do with its platform than its revenue stream.

DKNG stock is experiencing heavy trading today on the Hindenburg Research report. As a result, more than 47 million shares of the stock have changed hands today as of this writing. That’s quite the increase compared to its daily average trading volume of 16.1 million shares.

DKNG stock was down 4.2% as of Tuesday morning but is still up 8.1% since the start of the year.

