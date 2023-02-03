Dkldo V Trading Subsidiary Updates Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Fintel reports that Dkldo V Trading Subsidiary has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.30MM shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR). This represents 3.22% of the company.

In the last filing dated April 5, 2021 they reported owning 5.56% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.09% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is $10.25. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 88.09% from its latest reported closing price of $5.45.

The projected annual revenue for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is $696MM, an increase of 10.82%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.24.

Fund Sentiment

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BHR is 0.0967%, an increase of 5.4818%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 52,090K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 2,300,700 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,175,200 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197,539 shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 32.05% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,117,688 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955,389 shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Zazove Associates holds 2,101,511 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998,359 shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHR by 2.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,097,772 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.05 Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $5.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.89%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 11.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.59 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.69%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Background Information

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company acquires and invests in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

