DKL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.02, changing hands as low as $50.96 per share. Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $64.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.99.

