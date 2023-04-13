DKL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.41, changing hands as high as $51.50 per share. Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.60 per share, with $64.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.00.

