$DKL Earnings Results: $DKL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$DKL ($DKL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.68 per share, missing estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $209,860,000, missing estimates of $242,446,460 by $-32,586,460.

$DKL Insider Trading Activity

$DKL insiders have traded $DKL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EZRA UZI YEMIN (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 4,460 shares for an estimated $177,305 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH ISRAEL (EVP, Operations) purchased 3,076 shares for an estimated $119,964

AVIGAL SOREQ (President) has made 2 purchases buying 2,938 shares for an estimated $114,837 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. REUVEN SPIEGEL (EVP/CFO) purchased 1,282 shares for an estimated $49,998

ODELY SAKAZI (Senior Vice President) purchased 128 shares for an estimated $4,992

$DKL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $DKL stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

