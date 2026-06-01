DKILY or ROK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks have likely encountered both Daikin Industries (DKILY) and Rockwell Automation (ROK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Daikin Industries and Rockwell Automation are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DKILY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.31, while ROK has a forward P/E of 35.13. We also note that DKILY has a PEG ratio of 1.60. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ROK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92.

Another notable valuation metric for DKILY is its P/B ratio of 2.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ROK has a P/B of 14.04.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DKILY's Value grade of B and ROK's Value grade of D.

Both DKILY and ROK are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DKILY is the superior value option right now.

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Daikin Industries (DKILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.