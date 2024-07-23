DKILY or GRMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are likely familiar with Daikin Industries (DKILY) and Garmin (GRMN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Daikin Industries is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Garmin has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that DKILY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DKILY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.80, while GRMN has a forward P/E of 29.92. We also note that DKILY has a PEG ratio of 3.40. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72.

Another notable valuation metric for DKILY is its P/B ratio of 2.36. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GRMN has a P/B of 4.58.

Based on these metrics and many more, DKILY holds a Value grade of B, while GRMN has a Value grade of D.

DKILY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than GRMN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DKILY is the superior option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.