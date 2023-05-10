DK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/12/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/23, Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 5/22/23. As a percentage of DK's recent stock price of $22.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Delek US Holdings Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when DK shares open for trading on 5/12/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $19.39 per share, with $35.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.00.

In Wednesday trading, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

