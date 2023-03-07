DK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/9/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 3/17/23. As a percentage of DK's recent stock price of $25.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Delek US Holdings Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when DK shares open for trading on 3/9/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $17.70 per share, with $35.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.60.

In Tuesday trading, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

