$DJT stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DJT stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $124,864,736 of trading volume.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $558,399 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

