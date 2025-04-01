$DJT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DJT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,708,526 of trading volume.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DJT:

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 405,059 shares for an estimated $12,349,701 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 151,183 shares for an estimated $4,140,896 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 15,917 shares for an estimated $512,368

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DJT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DJT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/08.

