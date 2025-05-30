$DJT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DJT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $115,363,798 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DJT:
$DJT Insider Trading Activity
$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632.
- DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792.
- SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634.
- VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.
- ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $376,400.
$DJT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 688,845 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,460,031
- GREENWICH WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 681,134 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,226,669
- CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. added 659,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,883,054
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 608,945 shares (+1151.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,898,785
- MELQART ASSET MANAGEMENT (UK) LTD removed 549,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,729,531
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 537,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,496,047
- INVESCO LTD. removed 447,957 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,753,079
