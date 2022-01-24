Djokovic sponsor Hublot says vaccine is personal choice

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Watch maker Hublot, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice, the Swiss luxury group told Reuters in its first comment since the world men's tennis No. 1 was kicked out of Australia this month.

The Serbian player, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was deported from Australia on Jan. 16 ahead of the Australian Open after a federal court dismissed his appeal to stay in the country and play the tournament.

Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said the brand, owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH LVMH.PA, was waiting to hear from Djokovic about his experience.

"We are waiting to see what his position is with regard to all that he went through," he said in an interview.

"The principle of vaccines is that it's something private. We value personal freedom, everyone can decide, one can be in favour or against, that's our position."

Guadalupe said he believed Djokovic would make a statement at the end of the Australian tournament, which wraps up on Jan. 30.

"We will define our position then."

Hublot, a sponsor for sport greats including Pelé, Kylian Mbappé and Usain Bolt, signed up "living legend" Djokovic last August. The player earned $30 million last year from sponsorship tie-ups, according to Forbes.

Another leading Djokovic sponsor, French apparel brand Lacoste, said last week it would contact him to review events in Australia.

Djokovic's other sponsors include carmaker Peugeot, which has declined to comment on the incident.

