DJ 3LAU to Auction Full Album Tokenized on Ethereum Blockchain
DJ, producer and crypto enthusiast 3LAU is set for an auction of a special edition of his album “Ultraviolet” that will be conducted with nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
- 3LAU (real name Justin David Blau) is launching the sale for the Ultraviolet Vinyl NFT Collection to commemorate the album’s three-year anniversary, project partner Origin Protocol announced Wednesday.
- This will be the first time in music history that a full album is tokenized on the blockchain, the musician said in a tweet.
- The 33 winning bidders will receive up to 11 bonus song NFTs from the album and a token redeemable for the physical vinyl, signed by 3LAU. The tokens will also unlock exclusive, unreleased tracks on 3LAU’s website.
- 3LAU has previously worked with digital collectibles marketplace Blockparty, which released NFTs for his music in conjunction with moving graphics from artist Mike Parsella.
- NFTs are tokens like cryptocurrencies, but which can be assigned different features to represent a variety of unique assets. Origin Protocol is based on Ethereum.
