DJ 3LAU to Auction Full Album Tokenized on Ethereum Blockchain

DJ, producer and crypto enthusiast 3LAU is set for an auction of a special edition of his album “Ultraviolet” that will be conducted with nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

3LAU (real name Justin David Blau) is launching the sale for the Ultraviolet Vinyl NFT Collection to commemorate the album’s three-year anniversary, project partner Origin Protocol announced Wednesday.

This will be the first time in music history that a full album is tokenized on the blockchain, the musician said in a tweet.

The 33 winning bidders will receive up to 11 bonus song NFTs from the album and a token redeemable for the physical vinyl, signed by 3LAU. The tokens will also unlock exclusive, unreleased tracks on 3LAU’s website.

3LAU has previously worked with digital collectibles marketplace Blockparty, which released NFTs for his music in conjunction with moving graphics from artist Mike Parsella.

NFTs are tokens like cryptocurrencies, but which can be assigned different features to represent a variety of unique assets. Origin Protocol is based on Ethereum.

