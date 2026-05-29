BioTech

Dizal: ZEGFROVY Shows Superior Anti-tumor Efficacy In Phase 3 WU-KONG28 Study

May 29, 2026 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dizal (688192.SS) announced the results from the phase 3 WU-KONG28 study showing that ZEGFROVY monotherapy demonstrated superior anti-tumor efficacy, compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy, in untreated NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Xiaolin Zhang, CEO of Dizal, said: "WU-KONG28 study demonstrates that ZEGFROVY can provide superior benefits for treatment naïve patients. It is the first positive study for this difficult disease, providing a chemotherapy-free option for patients globally. It is the first global phase 3 study conducted by Dizal."

ZEGFROVY has previously been granted accelerated approvals in the U.S. and China for the treatment of relapsed or refractory EGFR exon 20 ins NSCLC. The NDA for ZEGFROVY as a first-line treatment for EGFR exon 20 ins NSCLC has been accepted and granted Priority Review designation by China's National Medical Products Administration.

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