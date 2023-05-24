News & Insights

DIY retailer Kingfisher reports drop in Q1 like-for-like sales

Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

May 24, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L kept its full-year outlook unchanged on Wednesday after reporting a fall in first-quarter like-for-like sales.

Sales came in at 3.3 billion pounds ($4.16 billion) in the three months to April 30, down about 2% in constant currency and 3.3% lower on a like-for-like basis.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

