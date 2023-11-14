News & Insights

DIY retailer Kingfisher launches AI-powered customer assistant

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

November 14, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home improvements retailer Kingfisher KGF.L, home to the B&Q and Castorama brands, has launched what it says is the sector's first artificial intelligence-powered assistant to support customers with do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

Seeking cost savings and revenue gains, more retailers are using AI to boost personalised shopping experiences for consumers.

FTSE 100 group Kingfisher said on Tuesday the virtual assistant would answer customers' DIY queries online and provide step-by-step advice on a range of home improvement projects, as well as product recommendations.

It said customers could ask the assistant questions such as “how do I install a worktop in my kitchen” and “which saw should I choose to cut my worktop?” The assistant will answer with relevant advice.

As well as conversing with customers via text chat, the assistant will soon be able analyse photos to perform visual searches and answer visual queries.

Kingfisher said the virtual assistant, which can operate in multiple languages, is initially launching on the website and app of its Castorama France unit. If it proves successful, it will be rolled out to its other businesses which include B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Brico Dépôt in France.

"We’re hugely excited by the potential of this technology," Tom Betts, Kingfisher's group data director, said.

The group's e-commerce sales grew 7.1% in its first half to July 31, representing 16.8% of total sales.

Third quarter results will be announced on Nov. 22.

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Mark Potter)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.