DIY retailer Kingfisher cuts profit outlook again on weak French market

Downgrade is second in three months

Now expects 2023/24 profit of 560 mln stg

Q3 underlying sales down 3.9%

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L on Wednesday downgraded its full-year profit outlook for the second time in three months, blaming a weaker-than-expected retail market in France.

The FTSE 100 group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said its UK and Ireland business was showing resilience and winning market share.

However, it said its performance in France was impacted by a weak retail market, as well as an unusually warm autumn which delayed the start of insulation, plumbing and heating sales, to which Brico Depot is more heavily weighted.

Kingfisher said group like-for-like sales fell 3.9% in the three months to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter, and were down 3.4% in the first three weeks of its fourth quarter.

Third quarter like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland division rose 1.1%, but in France they fell 8.6%.

Sales in Poland fell 9% on the same basis, an improvement in the trend since the first half.

Kingfisher said it now expected an adjusted pretax profit of around 560 million pounds ($698 million) for the 12 months to the end of January 2024, down from the 590 million pounds it was forecasting in September and the 758 million pounds made in 2022/23.

The group also cut its forecast for full year free cash flow to 470 million pounds from a previous guidance of over 500 million pounds.

Looking to 2024, CEO Thierry Garnier said: "We expect to see some product cost price inflation, albeit at a significantly lower level."

Shares in Kingfisher are down 6.3% over the last year.

Separately on Wednesday, debt-laden supermarket retailer CasinoCASP.PA warned of likely losses for its core French business in 2023, due to a slower-than-expected turnaround at its hypermarkets business and the impact of investment costs.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

