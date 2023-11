LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L on Wednesday downgraded its full-year profit outlook for the second time in three months after third quarter underlying sales fell 3.9%, with market trends in France weaker than expected.

