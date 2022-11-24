DIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.Lreported resilient trading in its third quarter, with the outcome boosted by strong demand for energy efficient products as consumers seek to cut their energy bills.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Thursday its total sales rose 1.7% in constant currency to 3.3 billion pounds ($4 billion) in the three months to Oct. 31, with like-for-like sales up 0.2%.

It said it had also got off to a good start in its fourth quarter with like-for-like sales up 2.8% for the three weeks to Nov. 19.

"While the market backdrop remains challenging, DIY sales continue to be supported by new industry trends such as more working from home and a clear step-up in customer investment in energy saving and efficiency," said Chief Executive Thierry Garnier.

The outcome enabled Kingfisher to keep its financial guidance broadly intact, forecasting a year to end-Jan. 2023 adjusted pretax profit in the range of 730 to 760 million pounds ($882-$919 million), down from a pandemic boosted 949 million pounds in 2021-22. It previously forecast 730-770 million pounds.

