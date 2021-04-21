Dixons to close Carphone Warehouse business in Ireland

Adds comment, details

DUBLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone DC.L is to close its Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, shuttering 69 standalone stores, in a move it blamed in a statement on changes in customer behaviour and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move follows it decision last year to close all its standalone stores in the United Kingdom. In Ireland it will also close 16 Carphone Warehouse concessions that share retail space with other Dixons Carphone brands.

"As part of Dixons Carphone's broader transformation ... it has made the difficult but necessary decision to close Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, in line with its decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020," the company said in a statement on its CarphoneWarehouse.ie web site.

"Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles," the statement said.

The change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic, it added.

Dixons Carphone in January said it had experienced some "teething" issues supplying Ireland in the wake of Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.