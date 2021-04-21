Dixons to close Carphone Warehouse business in Ireland

DUBLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone DC.L is to close its Carphone Warehouse business in Ireland, the company said in post on its Irish web site on Wednesday.

"As part of Dixons Carphone's broader transformation... it has made the difficult but necessary decision to close Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, in line with its decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020," the statement said.

