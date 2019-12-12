Dixons Carphone first-half profit plunges on mobile weakness

Sarah Young Reuters
British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone said on Thursday the challenging market for mobile phones meant first-half profits fell by 60%, though it maintained its financial guidance for its full 2019-20 year.

The group has been hurt by a shift in the mobile phone market as customers keep their handsets for longer, choose cheaper SIM-only deals, and turn to more flexible credit-based offers.

Dixons Carphone, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, stuck to a forecast for adjusted pretax profit of around 210 million pounds for its 2019-2020 financial year, 30% lower than in 2018-19.

For the 26 weeks to Oct. 26, it made a pretax profit of 24 million pounds,($30.8 million) down from the 60 million pounds it made in the same period last year, on mobile revenue which was down 18%.

"Mobile is challenging as expected. As promised, this will be the trough year for mobile losses, and it will be break-even by 2022," CEO Alex Baldock said in a statement.

Shares in Dixons Carphone, down 14% over the last year, closed Wednesday at 123.5 pence, valuing the business at 1.5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

