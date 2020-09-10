Dixons Carphone electricals sales rise on online shopping push, shares gain

Adds CEO comment, background on performance, shares

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British retailer Dixons Carphone Plc DC.L reported higher sales at its electrical division in 17 weeks to Aug. 29 on Thursday, powered by a jump in online shopping due to coronavirus curbs, offsetting a revenue slump at its UK & Ireland mobile phone division.

The group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK, posted a 12% rise in like-for-like revenue at its UK & Ireland electricals division during the period, but total revenue from its UK & Ireland mobile phone division plunged 56%, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company were up about 6% in early trade.

The company in April said online sales in the UK and Ireland for products connected to working from home such as computers, and home appliances, including refrigerators and breadmakers, had surged during the initial period of lockdown.

Lockdowns have buoyed online purchases, prompting Morgan Stanley to nearly double its forecast for U.S. online sales growth to 25% this year.

"We've started the year well, but nobody knows what the future holds and, like many, we remain cautious in our outlook," said Group Chief Executive Officer Alex Baldock.

Dixons has been struggling with its loss-making mobile phone business, which slumped as customers changed their handsets less frequently.

The company also said it was in early stages of exploring the listing of a minority stake of its Nordic business next year as the division has performed strongly even during the COVID-19 crisis.

Online electrical retailer AO World AO.L also has signalled continued growth in its sales.

