News & Insights

Stocks
DXYN

Dixie Group reports Q3 EPS (26c) vs. (15c) last year

November 01, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $64.9M vs. $68.6M last year. Commenting on the results, Daniel K. Frierson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Net sales in the third quarter started off slow in the month of July but improved throughout the remainder of the quarter. Soft market conditions, as a result of high interest rates, low existing home sales and low consumer confidence, have negatively impacted our overall sales volume. Net sales from soft surfaces during the quarter were 3% below prior year while the industry, we believe, was down approximately 6.5%. Operating margins in the third quarter were unfavorably impacted by the lower manufacturing volume in the plants, and significant non-recurring charges for capacity charges from utilities at our manufacturing facilities in California and higher costs related to our self-insured medical benefits and workers’ compensation. We are pleased by the results of the successful operation of our extrusion equipment that began in the first quarter of this year. Along with providing raw materials at a lower cost, the importance of securing an internal supply of fiber became more apparent as one of our key suppliers of white nylon announced they would be shutting down their operations later this year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DXYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.