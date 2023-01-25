Dixie Group Inc Cuts Stake in Dixie Group Inc (DXYN)

Fintel reports that Dixie Group Inc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of Dixie Group Inc (DXYN). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 19, 2022 they reported 1.32MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dixie Group Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Dixie Group Inc is 0.0325%, a decrease of 7.9547%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 7,494,604 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,399,547 shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. holds 1,259,411 shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248,873 shares, representing a decrease of 78.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXYN by 23.00% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 333,775 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676,218 shares, representing a decrease of 102.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXYN by 54.34% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 255,696 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222,292 shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXYN by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 210,200 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dixie Group Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Dixie Group is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland, and Dixie International brands.

