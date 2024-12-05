Dixie Gold Faces Postal Strike Challenges

Dixie Gold (TSE:DG) has released an update.

Dixie Gold Inc. is navigating an ongoing Canadian postal strike by utilizing legal exemptions to ensure its shareholders receive necessary meeting materials for the upcoming annual general meeting. While the strike may delay delivery, materials have been made available online for shareholders to access and vote.

