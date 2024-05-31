Diwang Industrial Shareholders Unite in Approval

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:1950) has released an update.

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited announced unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. The resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for share allotment and repurchase activities. The voting results reflected a strong endorsement from shareholders, with a 100% vote in favor across all items.

