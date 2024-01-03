Divorced? You Could Be Owed Extra Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are a lifeline for millions of retirees, and there's a chance you could collect more than you think.

Several factors influence how much you'll receive in benefits, including your age, income, and the length of your career. But your marital status will also affect your Social Security, and if you're divorced, you could be entitled to extra benefits each month.

There are some strict requirements you'll need to meet before receiving these payments, but the average spousal or divorce benefit is just under $900 per month, as of November 2023. Here's how to see whether you qualify.

What are divorce benefits?

Divorce benefits are a special type of Social Security reserved specifically for older adults who were previously married. Even if you've never worked and don't qualify for retirement benefits, you could still receive divorce benefits.

To be eligible for this type of Social Security, there are a few requirements you'll need to meet:

You must be at least 62 years old

Your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years

You cannot currently be married

Your ex-spouse must be entitled to either retirement or disability benefits

If your ex-spouse has remarried, that won't affect your ability to claim divorce benefits based on their work record. Taking divorce benefits also won't impact their benefit amount, nor will it affect their current spouse's ability to receive spousal benefits.

How much can you receive?

The maximum you can collect in divorce benefits is 50% of your ex-spouse's benefit at their full retirement age (FRA). If you're also entitled to retirement benefits based on your own work history, it's still possible to collect divorce benefits -- in some cases.

The Social Security Administration will first pay out your benefit based on your work record. If your divorce benefit is higher than that, you'll receive an additional payment so that your total monthly benefit equals the higher of the two amounts.

So, for example, say you're entitled to $800 per month in retirement benefits, and your ex-spouse will receive $2,000 per month at their FRA -- making your maximum divorce benefit $1,000 per month.

In this case, the Social Security Administration would pay out your $800 per month first, then you'll receive an extra $200 per month in divorce benefits so that your total monthly payment is $1,000 per month. If your retirement benefit is already higher than your maximum divorce benefit, you won't qualify for this type of Social Security at all.

One important caveat

It's also important to keep in mind that to collect as much as possible in divorce benefits, you'll need to wait until your FRA to file. Your FRA will depend on your birth year, but it's 67 years old for anyone born in 1960 or later.

If you file before that age (as early as age 62), your benefit will be permanently reduced by up to 30% per month. Also, unlike standard retirement benefits, delaying claiming past your FRA will not increase your divorce benefits.

Divorce benefits can go a long way in retirement, potentially boosting your payments by hundreds of dollars per month. By taking advantage of every type of Social Security you qualify for, you can set yourself up for a more comfortable retirement.

