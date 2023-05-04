DIVO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the DIVO ETF (Symbol: DIVO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.26, changing hands as low as $35.10 per share. DIVO shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIVO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.98 per share, with $37.1397 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.13.

