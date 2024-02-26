News & Insights

Culture

Diving-Cafolla reclaims apnea ice diving world record in just 36 hours

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

February 26, 2024 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - It took Valentina Cafolla just 36 hours to take back her apnea ice diving world record from Yasuko Ozeki, diving 140 meters deep with a single fin and without oxygen or assistance on Friday.

Cafolla went in the Guinness World Records when she set the previous record of 125 meters in 2017, but it was broken by Ozeki on Thursday who dove a meter deeper at the Shiretokogo Lake in Japan's Hokkaido island.

But the Croatian took back her record at Lago di Anterselva in the Italian Alps, braving heavy snowfall and a water temperature of three degrees Celsius. She dove for a minute and 40 seconds while slowing her heartbeat down to 50 per minute.

On the very next day the freediver also set the world record with the double fin, achieving a depth of over 80 meters.

"If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it?" Cafolla wrote on Instagram after securing the two world records.

Cafolla plans to compete at the Freediving World Championships in Belgrade in July.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Culture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.