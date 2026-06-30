Dividends vs. Reinvestment: How Redirecting Payouts to Treasuries Can Protect You When Stocks Go to Zero

Key Points

Dividend cash can steady portfolios in downturns and may be directed into Treasuries to curb total-loss risk.

Investors must choose between reinvesting dividends for growth or using them as a defensive cash buffer.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors ›

Explore how dividend income can cushion market downturns, shape investor behavior, and manage single-stock risk through smarter allocation choices. Watch the video below to see how different dividend policies can protect, or expose, long-term wealth.

*This video was published on Jun. 17, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in General Motors right now?

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Anthony Schiavone has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.