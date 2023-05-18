Dividend Watch: 3 Companies Growing Their Payouts

Let’s face it – we all love to get paid.

And if you think about it, dividend payments are essentially investors’ versions of paydays within the stock market.

As we’re all aware, many target dividend-paying stocks, but why?

Dividends provide a passive income stream, limit the impact of drawdowns in other positions, provide more than one way to profit from an investment, and provide the ability to reap maximum returns through dividend reinvestment.

In addition, many companies that pay dividends are well-established, as they generally are no longer experiencing supercharged growth and opt to share profits with shareholders.

Three companies – Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT, Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR, and Manulife Financial MFC – have all grown their dividend payouts nicely over the years.

For those interested in reaping an income from your investments, let’s take a closer look at each.

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Nordic American Tankers operates one of the world's largest fleets of Suezmax tankers. Currently, the stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The company’s annual dividend presently yields a sizable 16.4%, crushing the Zacks Transportation sector average of 2.2%. Impressively, the company’s payout has grown by more than 14% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s worth highlighting that NAT shares have recently faced selling pressure and fallen below the 50-day moving average. As we can see below, shares were rejected harshly the last time they brushed up against the average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and managing specialized industrial properties leased to experienced state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IIPR has shown a commendable commitment to increasingly rewarding its shareholders, growing its payout by an impressive 50% just over the last five years. Shares currently yield 10.2% annually, well above the Zacks Finance sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial is one of the dominant life insurers, with the stock currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Like the stocks above, the company has had little issue rewarding its shareholders, growing its payout by nearly 10% over the last five years.

The company’s annual dividend currently yields a rock-solid 5.6%, well above the Zacks Finance sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MFC shares aren’t valuation stretched, with the current 8.0X forward earnings multiple sitting nearly in line with the five-year median and well below the Zacks sector average.

The stock carries a Style Score of “A” for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Dividends are a massive boost to any portfolio, helping to offset the losses in other positions. In addition, they provide a passive income stream, something any investor would enjoy.

And for those seeking companies consistently growing their payouts, all three above – Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT, Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR, and Manulife Financial MFC – precisely fit the criteria.

